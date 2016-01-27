FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China stock investors cut leverage for week amid volatile markets
January 27, 2016

TABLE-China stock investors cut leverage for week amid volatile markets

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors continued to reduce their leveraged bets over the past
week, leaving daily outstanding margin loans down for the week, as the country's major share indexes swung wildly.
    Outstanding margin loans decreased 2.49 percent to 950.9 billion yuan ($144.53 billion) worth of leveraged
bets on Tuesday, according to data from state-margin lender China Securities Finance Corp, to its lowest level
since mid-October.
    Foreign investors also sold shares after the markets slumped on Tuesday, with 235.45 million yuan flooding out
via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme on that day.
    The number of new investors grew by 363,300 during Jan. 18-22, although the pace of growth has slowed for the
second week, while a slight net inflow of 7.2 billion yuan was seen in Chinese investors' securities accounts.  
    China's main stock indexes plunged more than 6 percent on Tuesday after yet another late bout of panic selling
triggered by a resumed slide in global equity markets and oil prices.    
    The stock market ended the volatile trade on Wednesday slightly lower, amid signs the recent market rout is
triggering margin calls and forced liquidation, threatening yet another vicious downward market spiral.
 
    China markets began the year with a series of precipitous falls and a sharp depreciation in the yuan
 currency, and selling pressure has persisted as economic data confirmed slowing growth and
deteriorating business conditions, hammering investors' confidence in stocks. 
    Activity in China's vast factory sector likely contracted for the sixth consecutive month in January, a
Reuters polled showed, underlining a weak start for the year and heightening concerns of a deeper economic
slowdown. 
    
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) 
                           Jan 26        Jan 25        Jan 22          Jan 21        Jan 20
 Margin loans outstanding  9,509.0       9,752.1       9,789.7         9,831.9       9,915.6
 % pct change w/w          -2.49         -0.38         -0.43           -0.84         -0.37
   Daily margin financing chart: 
    (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP)
 
     * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 Dec         Nov          Oct           Sept          August      July        June       May    
 Margin loans    11,712.23   11,931.99    10,301.68     9040.51       10,561.03   13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63
 % change w/w    -1.8        15.8         14.0          -14.4         -20.9       -34.7       -1.4       13.2
                                                                                                         
 Short selling   29.60       29.05        29.04         26.83         32.58       32.62       46.99      71.66
                                                                                                         
 % change w/w    1.89        0.03         8.2           -17.6         -0.1        -30.6       -34.2      -18.2
                                                                                                         
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Jan 26         Jan 25        Jan 22        Jan 21       Jan 20 
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  13,235.45      12,750.46     12,380.59     13,161.60    13,593.00
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        101            98            95            101          104
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Jan 18-22     Jan 11-15       Jan 4-8         Dec 28-31      Dec 21-25
 New Investors    36.33         33.21           30.04           19.37          30.59
 % change w/w     9.4           10.6            55.1            -36.7          -13.9
      
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Jan 18-22       Jan 11-15         Jan 4-8         Dec 28-31        Dec 21-25
 Net Fund Flows        72              -80               1,494           -5,905           3,419
   Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
        
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                           December    November    October     September   August      July        June
 AUM                       83,971.83   72,040.51   71,032.67   66,931.88   66,372.95   68,758.14   71,140.33
                                                                                                   
 % change                  16.6        1.4         6.1         0.8         -3.5        -3.3        -3.3
                                                                                                   
 Stock fund assets         7,657.13    7,580.48    7,398.65    6,331.30    7,248.05    12,964.08   17,728.17
 % change                  1.0         2.5         16.9        -12.6       -44.1       -26.9       -13.0
 Balanced Fund assets      22,287.25   21,529.41   18,175.37   16,703.77   17,793.21   17,281.35   23,072.03
 % change                  3.5         18.5        8.8         -6.1        3.0         -25.1       8.2
 Money market fund assets  44,443.36   34,825.56   37,293.79   36,695.45   34,702.83   32,223.68   24,113.80
                           27.6        -6.6        1.6         5.7         7.7         33.6        -4.9
 Bond fund assets          6,973.84    5,734.66    5,863.22    5,011.81    4,546.67    4,064.09    3,615.36
                           21.6        -2.2        17.0        10.2        11.9        12.4        -2.9
 QDII fund assets          662.53      605.45      596.18      568.49      554.89      611.84      943.11
                           9.4         1.6         4.9         2.5         -9.3        -35.1       -10.8
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  


($1 = 6.5792 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

