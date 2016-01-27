TABLE-China stock investors cut leverage for week amid volatile markets

SHANGHAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors continued to reduce their leveraged bets over the past week, leaving daily outstanding margin loans down for the week, as the country's major share indexes swung wildly. Outstanding margin loans decreased 2.49 percent to 950.9 billion yuan ($144.53 billion) worth of leveraged bets on Tuesday, according to data from state-margin lender China Securities Finance Corp, to its lowest level since mid-October. Foreign investors also sold shares after the markets slumped on Tuesday, with 235.45 million yuan flooding out via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme on that day. The number of new investors grew by 363,300 during Jan. 18-22, although the pace of growth has slowed for the second week, while a slight net inflow of 7.2 billion yuan was seen in Chinese investors' securities accounts. China's main stock indexes plunged more than 6 percent on Tuesday after yet another late bout of panic selling triggered by a resumed slide in global equity markets and oil prices. The stock market ended the volatile trade on Wednesday slightly lower, amid signs the recent market rout is triggering margin calls and forced liquidation, threatening yet another vicious downward market spiral. China markets began the year with a series of precipitous falls and a sharp depreciation in the yuan currency, and selling pressure has persisted as economic data confirmed slowing growth and deteriorating business conditions, hammering investors' confidence in stocks. Activity in China's vast factory sector likely contracted for the sixth consecutive month in January, a Reuters polled showed, underlining a weak start for the year and heightening concerns of a deeper economic slowdown. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) Jan 26 Jan 25 Jan 22 Jan 21 Jan 20 Margin loans outstanding 9,509.0 9,752.1 9,789.7 9,831.9 9,915.6 % pct change w/w -2.49 -0.38 -0.43 -0.84 -0.37 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP) * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) Dec Nov Oct Sept August July June May Margin loans 11,712.23 11,931.99 10,301.68 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 % change w/w -1.8 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 13.2 Short selling 29.60 29.05 29.04 26.83 32.58 32.62 46.99 71.66 % change w/w 1.89 0.03 8.2 -17.6 -0.1 -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Jan 26 Jan 25 Jan 22 Jan 21 Jan 20 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 13,235.45 12,750.46 12,380.59 13,161.60 13,593.00 Daily Quota Balance (%) 101 98 95 101 104 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Jan 18-22 Jan 11-15 Jan 4-8 Dec 28-31 Dec 21-25 New Investors 36.33 33.21 30.04 19.37 30.59 % change w/w 9.4 10.6 55.1 -36.7 -13.9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Jan 18-22 Jan 11-15 Jan 4-8 Dec 28-31 Dec 21-25 Net Fund Flows 72 -80 1,494 -5,905 3,419 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) December November October September August July June AUM 83,971.83 72,040.51 71,032.67 66,931.88 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 % change 16.6 1.4 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Stock fund assets 7,657.13 7,580.48 7,398.65 6,331.30 7,248.05 12,964.08 17,728.17 % change 1.0 2.5 16.9 -12.6 -44.1 -26.9 -13.0 Balanced Fund assets 22,287.25 21,529.41 18,175.37 16,703.77 17,793.21 17,281.35 23,072.03 % change 3.5 18.5 8.8 -6.1 3.0 -25.1 8.2 Money market fund assets 44,443.36 34,825.56 37,293.79 36,695.45 34,702.83 32,223.68 24,113.80 27.6 -6.6 1.6 5.7 7.7 33.6 -4.9 Bond fund assets 6,973.84 5,734.66 5,863.22 5,011.81 4,546.67 4,064.09 3,615.36 21.6 -2.2 17.0 10.2 11.9 12.4 -2.9 QDII fund assets 662.53 605.45 596.18 568.49 554.89 611.84 943.11 9.4 1.6 4.9 2.5 -9.3 -35.1 -10.8 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.5792 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)