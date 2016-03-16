FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Weekly new investors in China stock markets seen growing as market calms
March 16, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Weekly new investors in China stock markets seen growing as market calms

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - China's stock markets attracted more newcomers for a fourth straight week since mid February as a
flurry of government assurances calmed investors' concerns.
    A total of 1.72 million new accounts were added in China's stock markets in the past four weeks, data from China
Securities Depository and Clearing Corp showed, as the authorities went on reiterating China's economy will not face a hard
landing.
     
 * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan)
  (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015)
    
                           March 15      March 14      March 11        March 10      March 9
 Margin loans outstanding  8352.3        8405.9        8334.2          8367.1        8393.0
 % pct change w/w          -0.64         +0.86         -0.39           -0.31         -0.53
   
 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP)
 
 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan)  
    
                 Feb       Jan       Dec        Nov        Oct        Sept      August     July       June 
 Margin loans    8508.04   9070.38   11,712.23  11,931.99  10,301.68  9040.51   10,561.03  13,352.00  20,443.69
 % change w/w    -6.2      -22.6     -1.8       15.8       14.0       -14.4     -20.9      -34.7      -1.4
                                                                                                      
  
 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
 * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
 Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                March 15       March 14      March 11      March 10     March 9
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  12,893.39      12,294.59     11,782.51     12,528.40    12,692.41
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        99             94            90            96           97
 Source: HKEx 
    
 * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000)
     
                  March 7-11       Feb 29-March 4  Feb 22-26       Feb 15-19       Feb 1-5
 New Investors    47.49            46.14           42.36           35.62           26.23
 % change w/w     2.9              8.9             18.9            35.8            -26.1
          
 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
 * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
    
                           Jan           December    November    October     September   August      July        June
 AUM                       72536.43      83,971.83   72,040.51   71,032.67   66,931.88   66,372.95   68,758.14   71,140.33
                                                                                                                 
 % change                  -13.6         16.6        1.4         6.1         0.8         -3.5        -3.3        -3.3
                                                                                                                 
 Stock fund assets         6035.94       7,657.13    7,580.48    7,398.65    6,331.30    7,248.05    12,964.08   17,728.17
 % change                  -21.2         1.0         2.5         16.9        -12.6       -44.1       -26.9       -13.0
 Balanced Fund assets      17379.40      22,287.25   21,529.41   18,175.37   16,703.77   17,793.21   17,281.35   23,072.03
 % change                  -22           3.5         18.5        8.8         -6.1        3.0         -25.1       8.2
 Money market fund assets  39421.10      44,443.36   34,825.56   37,293.79   36,695.45   34,702.83   32,223.68   24,113.80
 % change                  -11.3         27.6        -6.6        1.6         5.7         7.7         33.6        -4.9
 Bond fund assets          7140.91       6,973.84    5,734.66    5,863.22    5,011.81    4,546.67    4,064.09    3,615.36
 % change                  2.3           21.6        -2.2        17.0        10.2        11.9        12.4        -2.9
 QDII fund assets          648.17        662.53      605.45      596.18      568.49      554.89      611.84      943.11
 % change                  -2.2          9.4         1.6         4.9         2.5         -9.3        -35.1       -10.8
 
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.5209 yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

