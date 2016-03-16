TABLE-Weekly new investors in China stock markets seen growing as market calms

March 16 (Reuters) - China's stock markets attracted more newcomers for a fourth straight week since mid February as a flurry of government assurances calmed investors' concerns. A total of 1.72 million new accounts were added in China's stock markets in the past four weeks, data from China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp showed, as the authorities went on reiterating China's economy will not face a hard landing. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) March 15 March 14 March 11 March 10 March 9 Margin loans outstanding 8352.3 8405.9 8334.2 8367.1 8393.0 % pct change w/w -0.64 +0.86 -0.39 -0.31 -0.53 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP) * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept August July June Margin loans 8508.04 9070.38 11,712.23 11,931.99 10,301.68 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 % change w/w -6.2 -22.6 -1.8 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan March 15 March 14 March 11 March 10 March 9 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 12,893.39 12,294.59 11,782.51 12,528.40 12,692.41 Daily Quota Balance (%) 99 94 90 96 97 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) March 7-11 Feb 29-March 4 Feb 22-26 Feb 15-19 Feb 1-5 New Investors 47.49 46.14 42.36 35.62 26.23 % change w/w 2.9 8.9 18.9 35.8 -26.1 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) Jan December November October September August July June AUM 72536.43 83,971.83 72,040.51 71,032.67 66,931.88 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 % change -13.6 16.6 1.4 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Stock fund assets 6035.94 7,657.13 7,580.48 7,398.65 6,331.30 7,248.05 12,964.08 17,728.17 % change -21.2 1.0 2.5 16.9 -12.6 -44.1 -26.9 -13.0 Balanced Fund assets 17379.40 22,287.25 21,529.41 18,175.37 16,703.77 17,793.21 17,281.35 23,072.03 % change -22 3.5 18.5 8.8 -6.1 3.0 -25.1 8.2 Money market fund assets 39421.10 44,443.36 34,825.56 37,293.79 36,695.45 34,702.83 32,223.68 24,113.80 % change -11.3 27.6 -6.6 1.6 5.7 7.7 33.6 -4.9 Bond fund assets 7140.91 6,973.84 5,734.66 5,863.22 5,011.81 4,546.67 4,064.09 3,615.36 % change 2.3 21.6 -2.2 17.0 10.2 11.9 12.4 -2.9 QDII fund assets 648.17 662.53 605.45 596.18 568.49 554.89 611.84 943.11 % change -2.2 9.4 1.6 4.9 2.5 -9.3 -35.1 -10.8 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.5209 yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)