TABLE-China stock investors increase leverage; money market funds swell
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Financials
March 24, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

TABLE-China stock investors increase leverage; money market funds swell

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Chinese share investors increased their leveraged bets for a fifth consecutive session,
while the number of new stock investors rose for five straight weeks, a reflection of growing confidence in the
domestic stock market.
    Outstanding margin loans - money Chinese investors borrowed from brokerages to buy stocks - grew everyday over
the past week, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender.   
    But at the same time, the trend of investors parking more money in money market funds, the perceived safe haven
assets, continues. Assets of money market funds swelled 13 percent from the previous month to 4.4 trillion yuan
($675.18 billion), accounting for 58 percent of China's 7.7 trillion yuan mutual fund industry. That's the highest
proportion on record, according to fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.     
     
 * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan)
  (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015)
    
                           March 23      March 22      March 21        March 18      March 17
 Margin loans outstanding  8,733.0       8,679.6       8,633           8,451.2       8,508.0
 % pct change w/w          +0.62         +0.54         +2.15           +0.93         +1.28
   
 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP)
 
 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan)  
    
                 Feb       Jan       Dec        Nov        Oct        Sept      August     July       June 
 Margin loans    8,508.04  9,070.38  11,712.23  11,931.99  10,301.68  9,040.51  10,561.03  13,352.00  20,443.69
 % change w/w    -6.2      -22.6     -1.8       15.8       14.0       -14.4     -20.9      -34.7      -1.4
                                                                                                      
  
 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
 * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
 Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                March 23       March 22      March 21      March 18     March 17
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  12,769.75      12,237.28     12,915.11     11,668.02    10,994.89
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        98             94            99            89           84
 Source: HKEx 
    
 * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000)
     
                  March 14-18      March 7-11      Feb 29-March 4  Feb 22-26       Feb 15-19 
 New Investors    52.70            47.49           46.14           42.36           35.62
 % change w/w     11.0             2.9             8.9             18.9            35.8
          
 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
 * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
    
                       Feb        Jan        December  November  October   Septembe  August    July        June
                                                                           r                               
 AUM                   77,042.74  72,536.43  83,971.8  72,040.5  71,032.6  66,931.8  66,372.9  68,758.14   71,140.33
                                             3         1         7         8         5                     
 % change              6.2        -13.6      16.6      1.4       6.1       0.8       -3.5      -3.3        -3.3
                                                                                                           
 Stock fund assets     5,833.35   6,035.94   7,657.13  7,580.48  7,398.65  6,331.30  7,248.05  12,964.08   17,728.17
 % change              -3.4       -21.2      1.0       2.5       16.9      -12.6     -44.1     -26.9       -13.0
 Balanced Fund assets  16,656.72  17,379.40  22,287.2  21,529.4  18,175.3  16,703.7  17,793.2  17,281.35   23,072.03
                                             5         1         7         7         1                     
 % change              -4.2       -22        3.5       18.5      8.8       -6.1      3.0       -25.1       8.2
 Money market fund     44,342.09  39,421.10  44,443.3  34,825.5  37,293.7  36,695.4  34,702.8  32,223.68   24,113.80
 assets                                      6         6         9         5         3                     
 % change              12.5       -11.3      27.6      -6.6      1.6       5.7       7.7       33.6        -4.9
 Bond fund assets      7,492.56   7,140.91   6,973.84  5,734.66  5,863.22  5,011.81  4,546.67  4,064.09    3,615.36
 % change              4.9        2.3        21.6      -2.2      17.0      10.2      11.9      12.4        -2.9
 QDII fund assets      660.28     648.17     662.53    605.45    596.18    568.49    554.89    611.84      943.11
 % change              1.9        -2.2       9.4       1.6       4.9       2.5       -9.3      -35.1       -10.8
 
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.5168 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
