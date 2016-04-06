TABLE-China end-March margin loans up m/m as risk appetite improves

April 6 (Reuters) - China's outstanding margin loans at the end of March rose from a month earlier, ending a three-month losing streak and signalling an increase in risk appetite among mainland stock investors, the latest data showed. Outstanding margin financing - money investors borrow to buy stocks - stood at 878.6 billion yuan on March 31, up 3.3 percent from 850.8 billion yuan at the end of February, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender. Chinese stocks rose on Tuesday to their highest in nearly three months, as a series of government measures and improving economic data revived investor appetite for riskier assets. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) April 1 March 31 March 30 March 29 March 28 Margin loans outstanding 8,718.1 8,785.8 8,777.8 8,734.6 8,748.0 % pct change w/w -0.8 0.1 0.5 -0.2 0.1 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP) * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan) March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept August July Margin loans 8,785.8 8,508.04 9,070.38 11,712.23 11,931.99 10,301.68 9,040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 % change w/w 3.3 -6.2 -22.6 -1.8 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan April 5 April 1 March 31 March 30 March 29 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 12,655.96 12,976.75 10,505.03 11,433.48 12,855.14 Daily Quota Balance (%) 97 99 80 87 98 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) March 21-25 March 14-18 March 7-11 Feb 29-March 4 Feb 22-26 Feb 15-19 New Investors 53.50 52.70 47.49 46.14 42.36 35.62 % change w/w 1.5 11.0 2.9 8.9 18.9 35.8 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) Feb Jan December November October Septembe August July June r AUM 77,042.74 72,536.43 83,971.8 72,040.5 71,032.6 66,931.8 66,372.9 68,758.14 71,140.33 3 1 7 8 5 % change 6.2 -13.6 16.6 1.4 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Stock fund assets 5,833.35 6,035.94 7,657.13 7,580.48 7,398.65 6,331.30 7,248.05 12,964.08 17,728.17 % change -3.4 -21.2 1.0 2.5 16.9 -12.6 -44.1 -26.9 -13.0 Balanced Fund assets 16,656.72 17,379.40 22,287.2 21,529.4 18,175.3 16,703.7 17,793.2 17,281.35 23,072.03 5 1 7 7 1 % change -4.2 -22 3.5 18.5 8.8 -6.1 3.0 -25.1 8.2 Money market fund 44,342.09 39,421.10 44,443.3 34,825.5 37,293.7 36,695.4 34,702.8 32,223.68 24,113.80 assets 6 6 9 5 3 % change 12.5 -11.3 27.6 -6.6 1.6 5.7 7.7 33.6 -4.9 Bond fund assets 7,492.56 7,140.91 6,973.84 5,734.66 5,863.22 5,011.81 4,546.67 4,064.09 3,615.36 % change 4.9 2.3 21.6 -2.2 17.0 10.2 11.9 12.4 -2.9 QDII fund assets 660.28 648.17 662.53 605.45 596.18 568.49 554.89 611.84 943.11 % change 1.9 -2.2 9.4 1.6 4.9 2.5 -9.3 -35.1 -10.8 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.5168 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)