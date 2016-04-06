FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China end-March margin loans up m/m as risk appetite improves
April 6, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

TABLE-China end-March margin loans up m/m as risk appetite improves

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - China's outstanding margin loans at the end of March rose from a month earlier, ending a
three-month losing streak and signalling an increase in risk appetite among mainland stock investors, the latest data
showed. 
    Outstanding margin financing - money investors borrow to buy stocks - stood at 878.6 billion yuan on March 31, up
3.3 percent from 850.8 billion yuan at the end of February, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state
margin lender. 
    Chinese stocks rose on Tuesday to their highest in nearly three months, as a series of government measures and
improving economic data revived investor appetite for riskier assets.     
    
 * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan)
  (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015)
    
                           April 1       March 31      March 30        March 29      March 28
 Margin loans outstanding  8,718.1       8,785.8       8,777.8         8,734.6       8,748.0
 % pct change w/w          -0.8          0.1           0.5             -0.2          0.1
   
 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP)
 
 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan)  
    
                 March       Feb       Jan       Dec        Nov        Oct        Sept      August     July 
 Margin loans    8,785.8     8,508.04  9,070.38  11,712.23  11,931.99  10,301.68  9,040.51  10,561.03  13,352.00
 % change w/w    3.3         -6.2      -22.6     -1.8       15.8       14.0       -14.4     -20.9      -34.7
                                                                                                       
  
 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
 * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
 Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                April 5        April 1       March 31      March 30     March 29
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  12,655.96      12,976.75     10,505.03     11,433.48    12,855.14
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        97             99            80            87           98
 Source: HKEx 
    
 * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000)
     
                  March 21-25     March 14-18      March 7-11      Feb 29-March 4  Feb 22-26       Feb 15-19 
 New Investors    53.50           52.70            47.49           46.14           42.36           35.62
 % change w/w     1.5             11.0             2.9             8.9             18.9            35.8
          
 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
 * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
    
                       Feb        Jan        December  November  October   Septembe  August    July        June
                                                                           r                               
 AUM                   77,042.74  72,536.43  83,971.8  72,040.5  71,032.6  66,931.8  66,372.9  68,758.14   71,140.33
                                             3         1         7         8         5                     
 % change              6.2        -13.6      16.6      1.4       6.1       0.8       -3.5      -3.3        -3.3
                                                                                                           
 Stock fund assets     5,833.35   6,035.94   7,657.13  7,580.48  7,398.65  6,331.30  7,248.05  12,964.08   17,728.17
 % change              -3.4       -21.2      1.0       2.5       16.9      -12.6     -44.1     -26.9       -13.0
 Balanced Fund assets  16,656.72  17,379.40  22,287.2  21,529.4  18,175.3  16,703.7  17,793.2  17,281.35   23,072.03
                                             5         1         7         7         1                     
 % change              -4.2       -22        3.5       18.5      8.8       -6.1      3.0       -25.1       8.2
 Money market fund     44,342.09  39,421.10  44,443.3  34,825.5  37,293.7  36,695.4  34,702.8  32,223.68   24,113.80
 assets                                      6         6         9         5         3                     
 % change              12.5       -11.3      27.6      -6.6      1.6       5.7       7.7       33.6        -4.9
 Bond fund assets      7,492.56   7,140.91   6,973.84  5,734.66  5,863.22  5,011.81  4,546.67  4,064.09    3,615.36
 % change              4.9        2.3        21.6      -2.2      17.0      10.2      11.9      12.4        -2.9
 QDII fund assets      660.28     648.17     662.53    605.45    596.18    568.49    554.89    611.84      943.11
 % change              1.9        -2.2       9.4       1.6       4.9       2.5       -9.3      -35.1       -10.8
 
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.5168 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
