TABLE-China margin loans, inbound money inflows into stocks rise after trade data
#Asia
April 14, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

TABLE-China margin loans, inbound money inflows into stocks rise after trade data

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - China's outstanding margin loans rose significantly and money inflows from Hong Kong to
Shanghai surged on Wednesday as Chinese and Hong Kong stocks jumped to three-month highs after better-than-expected
China trade data suggest the economic slowdown was bottoming.
    Outstanding margin financing - money investors borrow to buy stocks - stood at 892 billion yuan on April 13, up
nearly 1 percent from the day before, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender.
    There was net inflow of 3.6 billion yuan into mainland stocks under the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme
on Wednesday, the biggest daily inflow since Jan 27, according to data from the Hong Kong stock exchange.
    
 * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan)
  (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015)
    
                           April 13      April 12      April 11        April 8       April 7
 Margin loans outstanding  8,922.4       8,837.9       8,874.5         8,822.4       8,865.9
 % pct change w/w          1             -0.4          0.6             -0.5          -0.01
   
 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP)
 
 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan)  
    
                 March       Feb       Jan       Dec        Nov        Oct        Sept      August     July 
 Margin loans    8,785.8     8,508.04  9,070.38  11,712.23  11,931.99  10,301.68  9,040.51  10,561.03  13,352.00
 % change w/w    3.3         -6.2      -22.6     -1.8       15.8       14.0       -14.4     -20.9      -34.7
                                                                                                       
  
 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
 * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
 Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                April 13       April 12      April 11      April 8      April 7
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  9,438.36       11,793.28     11,660.24     12,929.47    12,923.05
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        72             90            89            99           99
 Source: HKEx 
    
 * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000)
     
                  April 5-8    March 28-April  March 21-25      March 14-18     March 7-11      Feb 29-March 4
                               1                                                                
 New Investors    29.26        46.68           53.50            52.70           47.49           46.14
 % change w/w     -37          -13             1.5              11.0            2.9             8.9
          
 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
 * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
    
                       Feb        Jan        December  November  October   Septembe  August    July        June
                                                                           r                               
 AUM                   77,042.74  72,536.43  83,971.8  72,040.5  71,032.6  66,931.8  66,372.9  68,758.14   71,140.33
                                             3         1         7         8         5                     
 % change              6.2        -13.6      16.6      1.4       6.1       0.8       -3.5      -3.3        -3.3
                                                                                                           
 Stock fund assets     5,833.35   6,035.94   7,657.13  7,580.48  7,398.65  6,331.30  7,248.05  12,964.08   17,728.17
 % change              -3.4       -21.2      1.0       2.5       16.9      -12.6     -44.1     -26.9       -13.0
 Balanced Fund assets  16,656.72  17,379.40  22,287.2  21,529.4  18,175.3  16,703.7  17,793.2  17,281.35   23,072.03
                                             5         1         7         7         1                     
 % change              -4.2       -22        3.5       18.5      8.8       -6.1      3.0       -25.1       8.2
 Money market fund     44,342.09  39,421.10  44,443.3  34,825.5  37,293.7  36,695.4  34,702.8  32,223.68   24,113.80
 assets                                      6         6         9         5         3                     
 % change              12.5       -11.3      27.6      -6.6      1.6       5.7       7.7       33.6        -4.9
 Bond fund assets      7,492.56   7,140.91   6,973.84  5,734.66  5,863.22  5,011.81  4,546.67  4,064.09    3,615.36
 % change              4.9        2.3        21.6      -2.2      17.0      10.2      11.9      12.4        -2.9
 QDII fund assets      660.28     648.17     662.53    605.45    596.18    568.49    554.89    611.84      943.11
 % change              1.9        -2.2       9.4       1.6       4.9       2.5       -9.3      -35.1       -10.8
 
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.5168 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
