FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China margin loans steady, weekly new investors grow modestly
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 5, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-China margin loans steady, weekly new investors grow modestly

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - China's outstanding margin financing - money investors borrow to buy stocks - stood at 869 billion yuan on
May 4, little changed from the day before, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender.
    The number of new investors entering the country's stock market grew by 2.3 percent in the week ended April 29 from the week
before, data from China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp showed.
    
 * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan)
  (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015)
    
                           May 4         May 3         April 29        April 28      April 27
 Margin loans outstanding  8691.3        8681.0        8594.2          8668.7        8674.8
 % pct change w/w          0.1           1             -0.9            -0.1          -0.02
   
 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP)
 
 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan)  
    
                March       Feb       Jan       Dec        Nov        Oct        Sept      August     July 
 Margin loans   8,785.8     8,508.04  9,070.38  11,712.23  11,931.99  10,301.68  9,040.51  10,561.03  13,352.00
 % change w/w   3.3         -6.2      -22.6     -1.8       15.8       14.0       -14.4     -20.9      -34.7
                                                                                                      
  
 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
 * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
 Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                May 4          May 3         April 29      April 28     April 27
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  12,851.58      11,917.17     12,519.29     12,847.68    13,024.04
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        98             91            96            98           100
 Source: HKEx 
    
 * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000)
     
                  April 25-29      April 18-22  April 11-15     April 5-8        March 28- April 1
 New Investors    40.69            39.77        46.68           29.26            46.68
 % change w/w     2.3              -15          60              37.3             -12.7
          
 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
 * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
    
                       March      Feb        Jan        December  November  October   Septembe  August    July        June
                                                                                      r                               
 AUM                   77,733.71  77,042.74  72,536.43  83,971.8  72,040.5  71,032.6  66,931.8  66,372.9  68,758.14   71,140.33
                                                        3         1         7         8         5                     
 % change              9.0        6.2        -13.6      16.6      1.4       6.1       0.8       -3.5      -3.3        -3.3
                                                                                                                      
 Stock fund assets     6,035.19   5,833.35   6,035.94   7,657.13  7,580.48  7,398.65  6,331.30  7,248.05  12,964.08   17,728.17
 % change              3.5        -3.4       -21.2      1.0       2.5       16.9      -12.6     -44.1     -26.9       -13.0
 Balanced Fund assets  18,480.54  16,656.72  17,379.40  22,287.2  21,529.4  18,175.3  16,703.7  17,793.2  17,281.35   23,072.03
                                                        5         1         7         7         1                     
 % change              11.0       -4.2       -22        3.5       18.5      8.8       -6.1      3.0       -25.1       8.2
 Money market fund     41,562.08  44,342.09  39,421.10  44,443.3  34,825.5  37,293.7  36,695.4  34,702.8  32,223.68   24,113.80
 assets                                                 6         6         9         5         3                     
 % change              -6.3       12.5       -11.3      27.6      -6.6      1.6       5.7       7.7       33.6        -4.9
 Bond fund assets      7,865.1    7,492.56   7,140.91   6,973.84  5,734.66  5,863.22  5,011.81  4,546.67  4,064.09    3,615.36
 % change              5.0        4.9        2.3        21.6      -2.2      17.0      10.2      11.9      12.4        -2.9
 QDII fund assets      911.63     660.28     648.17     662.53    605.45    596.18    568.49    554.89    611.84      943.11
 % change              38.0       1.9        -2.2       9.4       1.6       4.9       2.5       -9.3      -35.1       -10.8
 
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.5168 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.