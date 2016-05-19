FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China stock market tepid as uncertainties loom
#Asia
May 19, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

TABLE-China stock market tepid as uncertainties loom

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - China's stock market has been tepid this week, as many investors stayed on the sidelines amid worries
over a possible U.S. rate hike in June and Britain's "Brexit" campaign to leave the European Union.
    China's outstanding margin financing - money investors borrow to buy stocks - stood at 826 billion yuan  ($126.31 billion)
on May 18, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender.    
        
 * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan)
  (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015)
    
                           May 18        May 17        May 16          May 13        May 12
 Margin loans outstanding  8260.1        8329.8        8343.4          8328.9        8380.4
 % pct change w/w          -0.8          -0.2          0.2             -0.6          -0.4
   
 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP)
 
 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan)  
    
               April      March       Feb       Jan       Dec        Nov        Oct        Sept      August     July 
 Margin loans  8570.2     8,785.8     8,508.04  9,070.38  11,712.23  11,931.99  10,301.68  9,040.51  10,561.03  13,352.00
 % change w/w  -0.0       3.3         -6.2      -22.6     -1.8       15.8       14.0       -14.4     -20.9      -34.7
                                                                                                                
  
 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
 * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
 Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                May 18         May 17        May 16        May 13       May 12
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  12,950         12,689.68     12,542.67     13,359.57    12,967.49
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        99             97            96            102          99
 Source: HKEx 
    
 * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000)
     
                  May 9-13         May 3-6          April 25-29  April 18-22     April 11-15      April 5-8
 New Investors    32.99            26.21            40.69        39.77           46.68            29.26
 % change w/w     25.9             -35.6            2.3          -15             60               37.3
          
 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
 * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
    
                       March      Feb        Jan        December  November  October   Septembe  August    July        June
                                                                                      r                               
 AUM                   77,733.71  77,042.74  72,536.43  83,971.8  72,040.5  71,032.6  66,931.8  66,372.9  68,758.14   71,140.33
                                                        3         1         7         8         5                     
 % change              9.0        6.2        -13.6      16.6      1.4       6.1       0.8       -3.5      -3.3        -3.3
                                                                                                                      
 Stock fund assets     6,035.19   5,833.35   6,035.94   7,657.13  7,580.48  7,398.65  6,331.30  7,248.05  12,964.08   17,728.17
 % change              3.5        -3.4       -21.2      1.0       2.5       16.9      -12.6     -44.1     -26.9       -13.0
 Balanced Fund assets  18,480.54  16,656.72  17,379.40  22,287.2  21,529.4  18,175.3  16,703.7  17,793.2  17,281.35   23,072.03
                                                        5         1         7         7         1                     
 % change              11.0       -4.2       -22        3.5       18.5      8.8       -6.1      3.0       -25.1       8.2
 Money market fund     41,562.08  44,342.09  39,421.10  44,443.3  34,825.5  37,293.7  36,695.4  34,702.8  32,223.68   24,113.80
 assets                                                 6         6         9         5         3                     
 % change              -6.3       12.5       -11.3      27.6      -6.6      1.6       5.7       7.7       33.6        -4.9
 Bond fund assets      7,865.1    7,492.56   7,140.91   6,973.84  5,734.66  5,863.22  5,011.81  4,546.67  4,064.09    3,615.36
 % change              5.0        4.9        2.3        21.6      -2.2      17.0      10.2      11.9      12.4        -2.9
 QDII fund assets      911.63     660.28     648.17     662.53    605.45    596.18    568.49    554.89    611.84      943.11
 % change              38.0       1.9        -2.2       9.4       1.6       4.9       2.5       -9.3      -35.1       -10.8
 
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.5417 yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
