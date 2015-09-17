FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China stock investors deleverage, eye further market correction
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 17(Reuters) - Chinese stock investors continued to reduce their leveraged bets over the past week, with
outstanding margin loans declining four days in a row to lowest since November 2014, on worries about the economy and as
Beijing steps up a clean-up of unregulated margin financing.
    China's outstanding margin loans declined to 932.7 billion yuan ($146.50 billion) on Tuesday and is less than half of the
2.27 trillion yuan peak hit on June 18, according to latest official data.
    Last week, China's securities regulator said it would punish four brokerages for their lack of due diligence when
connecting to external trading systems, in its latest effort to crack down on grey-market margin financing. 
    Investor caution also stemmed from a widening anti-corruption campaign that this week snared a senior securities
regulator and top executives at CITIC Securities, although some investors viewed the move as being positive to
the market in the long term.  
    Stock fund units in China's mutual fund industry slid to 6.69 trillion in August, a decline of 36 percent from the
previous month, highlighting investors' shrinking risk appetite.
    China stocks dropped 2 percent on Thursday, with a dive in the last 30 minutes of trade wiping out early gains,
underscoring fragility of investor sentiment as Beijing's anti-corruption crackdown extends deeper into the financial
industry. 

  
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) 
                           Sept 15      Sept 14     Sept 11    Sept 10    Sept 9
                                                                          
 Margin loans outstanding  9,326.7      9,533.0     9,818.2    9,841.7    9,872.3
                                                                          
 % pct change w/w          -2.16        -2.90       -0.24      -0.31      1.47
                                                                          
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 August      July        June       May        Apr        Mar        Feb         Jan
 Margin loans    10,561.03   13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39  11,522.99   11,258.33
 % change w/w    -20.9       -34.7       -1.4       13.2       23.2       29         2.4         10.7
                                                                                                 
 Short selling   32.58       32.62       46.99      71.66      87.56      79.29      55.11       58.69
                                                                                                 
 % change w/w    -0.1        -30.6       -34.2      -18.2      10.4       43.9       -6.1        -28.3
                                                                                                 
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Sept 16     Sept 15     Sept 14     Sept 11    Sept 10
                                                                               
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  11,095.72   11,882.68   13,654.27   12,934.08  9,829.46
                                                                               
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        85          91          105         99         75
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Sept 7-11  Aug 31-Sept 2  Aug 24-28   Aug 17-21    Aug 10-14   Aug 3-7
                                                                                 
 New Investors    29.63      19.93          35.12       32.97        32.16       26.54
                                                                                 
 % change w/w     48.7       -4.3           6.5         2.5          21.2        -22.1
                                                                                 
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Sept 7-11     Aug 31-Sept 2   Aug 24-28    Aug 17-21     Aug 10-14     Aug 3-7
                                                                                              
 Net Fund Flows        -846          -1,052          397          40            -831          -1,207
                                                                                              
   Source:  China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
    
    
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                       August         July           June             May         Apr        Mar        Feb        Jan
 AUM                   66,372.95      68,758.14      71,140.33        73,592.83   61,997.91  52,414.37  48,607.18  45,449.04
 % change              -3.5           -3.3           -3.3             18.7        18.3       7.8        6.9        0.2
 Total Fund Units      63,624.92      63,674.36      62,386.15        59,719.22   51,914.01  44,966.39  43,895.41  41,951.35
 % change              -0.1           2.1            4.5              15.0        15.5       2.4        4.6        3.1
 Stock fund units      6,688.85       10,451.98      12,725.52        11,728.99   11,140.26  10,800.56  10,833.92  10,680.63
 % change              -36.0          -17.9          8.5              5.3         3.1        -0.3       1.4        -0.85
 Balanced Fund Units   16,329.90      15,391.78      20,107.49        17,113.14   10,409.72  7,416.54   6,144.94   5,672.60
 % change              6.1            -23.5          17.5             64.4        40.4       20.7       8.3        2.7
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  



($1 = 6.3665 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Samuel Shen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
