TABLE-China stock investors deleverage, eye further market correction

SHANGHAI, Sept 17(Reuters) - Chinese stock investors continued to reduce their leveraged bets over the past week, with outstanding margin loans declining four days in a row to lowest since November 2014, on worries about the economy and as Beijing steps up a clean-up of unregulated margin financing. China's outstanding margin loans declined to 932.7 billion yuan ($146.50 billion) on Tuesday and is less than half of the 2.27 trillion yuan peak hit on June 18, according to latest official data. Last week, China's securities regulator said it would punish four brokerages for their lack of due diligence when connecting to external trading systems, in its latest effort to crack down on grey-market margin financing. Investor caution also stemmed from a widening anti-corruption campaign that this week snared a senior securities regulator and top executives at CITIC Securities, although some investors viewed the move as being positive to the market in the long term. Stock fund units in China's mutual fund industry slid to 6.69 trillion in August, a decline of 36 percent from the previous month, highlighting investors' shrinking risk appetite. China stocks dropped 2 percent on Thursday, with a dive in the last 30 minutes of trade wiping out early gains, underscoring fragility of investor sentiment as Beijing's anti-corruption crackdown extends deeper into the financial industry. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) Sept 15 Sept 14 Sept 11 Sept 10 Sept 9 Margin loans outstanding 9,326.7 9,533.0 9,818.2 9,841.7 9,872.3 % pct change w/w -2.16 -2.90 -0.24 -0.31 1.47 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) August July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Margin loans 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 11,258.33 % change w/w -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 10.7 Short selling 32.58 32.62 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 58.69 % change w/w -0.1 -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 -28.3 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Sept 16 Sept 15 Sept 14 Sept 11 Sept 10 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 11,095.72 11,882.68 13,654.27 12,934.08 9,829.46 Daily Quota Balance (%) 85 91 105 99 75 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Sept 7-11 Aug 31-Sept 2 Aug 24-28 Aug 17-21 Aug 10-14 Aug 3-7 New Investors 29.63 19.93 35.12 32.97 32.16 26.54 % change w/w 48.7 -4.3 6.5 2.5 21.2 -22.1 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Sept 7-11 Aug 31-Sept 2 Aug 24-28 Aug 17-21 Aug 10-14 Aug 3-7 Net Fund Flows -846 -1,052 397 40 -831 -1,207 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) August July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 63,624.92 63,674.36 62,386.15 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change -0.1 2.1 4.5 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 6,688.85 10,451.98 12,725.52 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change -36.0 -17.9 8.5 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 16,329.90 15,391.78 20,107.49 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change 6.1 -23.5 17.5 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.3665 Chinese yuan)