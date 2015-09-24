FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China stock investors cease deleveraging as market stabilises
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock investors cease deleveraging as market stabilises

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors stopped reducing their leveraged bets over the past week, with
outstanding margin loans rising four times in five days, helped by signs of market stabilisation.
    Three months after one of China's worst stock market slumps on record, investors are borrowing money again to speculate.
The outstanding margin loans - money investors borrowed from brokerages to buy stocks - increased gradually over the past
week to 938.6 billion yuan ($147.2 billion) compared with an overall decline in the past three weeks.  
    More than half of suspected illegal margin lending accounts have been cleaned up by Sept. 11, according to the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
    But most investors remain cautious, with the number of new investors down 5.2 percent this week.
    Another sign of still subdued trading interest is declining funds in Chinese stock accounts in September, although the
pace slowed slightly with a 73.5 billion yuan outflow in the past week, smaller than previously.
    A poor economic outlook is also affecting sentiment. China's September flash PMI, which measures activity in the
country's factory sector, unexpectedly shrank for the seventh month in a row to the lowest level in 6-1/2 years, a private
survey showed on Wednesday. 
    China stocks dropped 2 percent on that day on fears of a sharp economic slowdown.
     
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) 
                           Sept 22      Sept 21     Sept 18    Sept 17    Sept 16
                                                                          
 Margin loans outstanding  9,385.6      9,378.8     9,361.8    9,382.9    9,351.5
 % pct change w/w          0.07         0.18        -0.22      0.34       0.27
                                                                          
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 August      July        June       May        Apr        Mar        Feb         Jan
 Margin loans    10,561.03   13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39  11,522.99   11,258.33
 % change w/w    -20.9       -34.7       -1.4       13.2       23.2       29         2.4         10.7
                                                                                                 
 Short selling   32.58       32.62       46.99      71.66      87.56      79.29      55.11       58.69
                                                                                                 
 % change w/w    -0.1        -30.6       -34.2      -18.2      10.4       43.9       -6.1        -28.3
                                                                                                 
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Sept 23     Sept 22     Sept 21     Sept 18    Sept 17
                                                                               
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  14,143.09   12,907.08   12,343.04   10,314.57  12,594.61
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        108         99          94          79         96
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Sept 14-18   Sept 7-11     Aug 31-Sept 2  Aug 24-28   Aug 17-21    Aug 10-14
                                                                                     
 New Investors    28.10        29.63         19.93          35.12       32.97        32.16
                                                                                     
 % change w/w     -5.2         48.7          -4.3           6.5         2.5          21.2
                                                                                     
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Sept 14-18     Sept 7-11     Aug 31-Sept 2   Aug 24-28    Aug 17-21     Aug 10-14
                                                                                               
 Net Fund Flows        -735           -846          -1,052          397          40            -831
                                                                                               
   Source:  China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
    
    
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                       August         July           June             May         Apr        Mar        Feb        Jan
 AUM                   66,372.95      68,758.14      71,140.33        73,592.83   61,997.91  52,414.37  48,607.18  45,449.04
 % change              -3.5           -3.3           -3.3             18.7        18.3       7.8        6.9        0.2
 Total Fund Units      63,624.92      63,674.36      62,386.15        59,719.22   51,914.01  44,966.39  43,895.41  41,951.35
 % change              -0.1           2.1            4.5              15.0        15.5       2.4        4.6        3.1
 Stock fund units      6,688.85       10,451.98      12,725.52        11,728.99   11,140.26  10,800.56  10,833.92  10,680.63
 % change              -36.0          -17.9          8.5              5.3         3.1        -0.3       1.4        -0.85
 Balanced Fund Units   16,329.90      15,391.78      20,107.49        17,113.14   10,409.72  7,416.54   6,144.94   5,672.60
 % change              6.1            -23.5          17.5             64.4        40.4       20.7       8.3        2.7
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  


($1 = 6.3779 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.