TABLE-Chinese stock investors reduced leverage during the rebound
March 10, 2016 / 3:18 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Chinese stock investors reduced leverage during the rebound

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors took advantage of the recent rebound to reduce leverage, latest
data shows, underscoring the fragility of market sentiment amid signs of persistent economic weakness.
    China's blue-chip CSI300 index gained more than 5 percent between Feb. 26 and March 8, but outstanding margin
loans - money Chinese investors borrowed from brokerages to buy stocks - shrank 3 percent, or 23.7 billion yuan ($3.64
billion), during the period, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender.

    
 * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan)
  (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015)
    
                           March 8       March 7       March 4         March 3       March 2
 Margin loans outstanding  8438.0        8457.0        8411.6          8542.2        8523.4
 % pct change w/w          -0.22         +0.54         -1.53           0.22          0.48
   
 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP)
 
 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan)  
    
                 Feb       Jan       Dec        Nov        Oct        Sept      August     July       June 
 Margin loans    8508.04   9070.38   11,712.23  11,931.99  10,301.68  9040.51   10,561.03  13,352.00  20,443.69
 % change w/w    -6.2      -22.6     -1.8       15.8       14.0       -14.4     -20.9      -34.7      -1.4
                                                                                                      
  
 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
 * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
 Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                March 9        March 8       March 7       March 4      March 3 
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  12,692.41      12,798.02     11,847.49     11,199.93    13,307.83
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        97             98            91            86           102
 Source: HKEx 
    
 * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000)
     
                  Feb 29-March 4  Feb 22-26       Feb 15-19       Feb 1-5        Jan 25-29
 New Investors    46.14           42.36           35.62           26.23          35.49
 % change w/w     8.9             18.9            35.8            -26.1          -2.3
          
 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
 * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
    
                           Jan           December    November    October     September   August      July        June
 AUM                       72536.43      83,971.83   72,040.51   71,032.67   66,931.88   66,372.95   68,758.14   71,140.33
                                                                                                                 
 % change                  -13.6         16.6        1.4         6.1         0.8         -3.5        -3.3        -3.3
                                                                                                                 
 Stock fund assets         6035.94       7,657.13    7,580.48    7,398.65    6,331.30    7,248.05    12,964.08   17,728.17
 % change                  -21.2         1.0         2.5         16.9        -12.6       -44.1       -26.9       -13.0
 Balanced Fund assets      17379.40      22,287.25   21,529.41   18,175.37   16,703.77   17,793.21   17,281.35   23,072.03
 % change                  -22           3.5         18.5        8.8         -6.1        3.0         -25.1       8.2
 Money market fund assets  39421.10      44,443.36   34,825.56   37,293.79   36,695.45   34,702.83   32,223.68   24,113.80
 % change                  -11.3         27.6        -6.6        1.6         5.7         7.7         33.6        -4.9
 Bond fund assets          7140.91       6,973.84    5,734.66    5,863.22    5,011.81    4,546.67    4,064.09    3,615.36
 % change                  2.3           21.6        -2.2        17.0        10.2        11.9        12.4        -2.9
 QDII fund assets          648.17        662.53      605.45      596.18      568.49      554.89      611.84      943.11
 % change                  -2.2          9.4         1.6         4.9         2.5         -9.3        -35.1       -10.8
 
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  
 ($1 = 6.5792 Chinese yuan)
 ($1 = 6.5146 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
