TABLE-Chinese stock investors reduced leverage during the rebound

SHANGHAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors took advantage of the recent rebound to reduce leverage, latest data shows, underscoring the fragility of market sentiment amid signs of persistent economic weakness. China's blue-chip CSI300 index gained more than 5 percent between Feb. 26 and March 8, but outstanding margin loans - money Chinese investors borrowed from brokerages to buy stocks - shrank 3 percent, or 23.7 billion yuan ($3.64 billion), during the period, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) March 8 March 7 March 4 March 3 March 2 Margin loans outstanding 8438.0 8457.0 8411.6 8542.2 8523.4 % pct change w/w -0.22 +0.54 -1.53 0.22 0.48 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP) * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept August July June Margin loans 8508.04 9070.38 11,712.23 11,931.99 10,301.68 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 % change w/w -6.2 -22.6 -1.8 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan March 9 March 8 March 7 March 4 March 3 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 12,692.41 12,798.02 11,847.49 11,199.93 13,307.83 Daily Quota Balance (%) 97 98 91 86 102 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Feb 29-March 4 Feb 22-26 Feb 15-19 Feb 1-5 Jan 25-29 New Investors 46.14 42.36 35.62 26.23 35.49 % change w/w 8.9 18.9 35.8 -26.1 -2.3 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) Jan December November October September August July June AUM 72536.43 83,971.83 72,040.51 71,032.67 66,931.88 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 % change -13.6 16.6 1.4 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Stock fund assets 6035.94 7,657.13 7,580.48 7,398.65 6,331.30 7,248.05 12,964.08 17,728.17 % change -21.2 1.0 2.5 16.9 -12.6 -44.1 -26.9 -13.0 Balanced Fund assets 17379.40 22,287.25 21,529.41 18,175.37 16,703.77 17,793.21 17,281.35 23,072.03 % change -22 3.5 18.5 8.8 -6.1 3.0 -25.1 8.2 Money market fund assets 39421.10 44,443.36 34,825.56 37,293.79 36,695.45 34,702.83 32,223.68 24,113.80 % change -11.3 27.6 -6.6 1.6 5.7 7.7 33.6 -4.9 Bond fund assets 7140.91 6,973.84 5,734.66 5,863.22 5,011.81 4,546.67 4,064.09 3,615.36 % change 2.3 21.6 -2.2 17.0 10.2 11.9 12.4 -2.9 QDII fund assets 648.17 662.53 605.45 596.18 568.49 554.89 611.84 943.11 % change -2.2 9.4 1.6 4.9 2.5 -9.3 -35.1 -10.8 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.5792 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 6.5146 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Savio D'Souza)