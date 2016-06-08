FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
June 8, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

TABLE-China stock market subdued ahead of MSCI inclusion

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - China's stock market lost some steam this week as a flurry of economic data reinforced views that the world's
second-largest economy is slowly steadying but not gaining momentum, after having posted best weekly gain since March on hopes of MSCI
inclusion last week. 
    China's exports fell more than expected in May as global demand remained stubbornly weak, but imports beat forecasts, pointing to
improving domestic demand and adding to hopes that the world's second-largest economy may be slowly stabilising. 
    China's outstanding margin financing - money investors borrow to buy stocks - stood at 837 billion yuan ($127.40 billion) on June 6,
according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender. 
    U.S. index publisher MSCI will decide on June 14 whether to add Chinese shares to its emerging market index.   
        
 * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan)
  (Margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015)
    
                           June 6        June 3        June 2          June 1        May 31
 Margin loans outstanding  8367.0        8337.5        8353.2          8299.1        8269.8 
 % pct change w/w          0.4           -0.2          0.7             0.4           1.0
   
 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP)
 
 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan)  
    
               May        April      March       Feb       Jan       Dec        Nov        Oct        Sept      August     July 
 Margin loans  8269.8     8570.2     8,785.8     8,508.04  9,070.38  11,712.23  11,931.99  10,301.68  9,040.51  10,561.03  13,352.00
 % change w/w  -3.5       -0.0       3.3         -6.2      -22.6     -1.8       15.8       14.0       -14.4     -20.9      -34.7
                                                                                                                           
  
 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
 * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
 Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                June 7         June 6        June 3        June 2       June 1
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  11,334.96      12,275.52     11,064.78     11,794.68    10,577.90
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        87             94            85            90           81
 Source: HKEx 
    
 * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000)
     
                  May 30-June 3    May 23-27        May 16-20        May 9-13         May 3-6
 New Investors    32.66            33.71            34.01            32.99            26.21
 % change w/w     -3.1             -0.9             3.1              25.9             -35.6
          
 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
 * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
    
                       April      March      Feb        Jan        December  November  October   Septembe  August    July        June
                                                                                                 r                               
 AUM                   77,317.77  77,733.71  77,042.74  72,536.43  83,971.8  72,040.5  71,032.6  66,931.8  66,372.9  68,758.14   71,140.33
                                                                   3         1         7         8         5                     
 % change              -0.5       9.0        6.2        -13.6      16.6      1.4       6.1       0.8       -3.5      -3.3        -3.3
                                                                                                                                 
 Stock fund assets     6,563.55   6,688.12   5,833.35   6,035.94   7,657.13  7,580.48  7,398.65  6,331.30  7,248.05  12,964.08   17,728.17
 % change              -1.9       14.7       -3.4       -21.2      1.0       2.5       16.9      -12.6     -44.1     -26.9       -13.0
 Balanced Fund assets  17,610.95  18,480.54  16,656.72  17,379.40  22,287.2  21,529.4  18,175.3  16,703.7  17,793.2  17,281.35   23,072.03
                                                                   5         1         7         7         1                     
 % change              -4.7       11.0       -4.2       -22        3.5       18.5      8.8       -6.1      3.0       -25.1       8.2
 Money market fund     43,042.97  41,562.08  44,342.09  39,421.10  44,443.3  34,825.5  37,293.7  36,695.4  34,702.8  32,223.68   24,113.80
 assets                                                            6         6         9         5         3                     
 % change              3.6        -6.3       12.5       -11.3      27.6      -6.6      1.6       5.7       7.7       33.6        -4.9
 Bond fund assets      6,989.57   7,865.1    7,492.56   7,140.91   6,973.84  5,734.66  5,863.22  5,011.81  4,546.67  4,064.09    3,615.36
 % change              -11.1      5.0        4.9        2.3        21.6      -2.2      17.0      10.2      11.9      12.4        -2.9
 QDII fund assets      700.61     911.63     660.28     648.17     662.53    605.45    596.18    568.49    554.89    611.84      943.11
 % change              -23.1      38.0       1.9        -2.2       9.4       1.6       4.9       2.5       -9.3      -35.1       -10.8
 
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.5417 yuan)


($1 = 6.5701 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

