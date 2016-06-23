FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-China margin loans steady as investors brace for Brexit vote
#Asia
June 23, 2016 / 8:06 AM / a year ago

TABLE-China margin loans steady as investors brace for Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - China's margin loans were steady for the week as investors brace for Britain's referendum on whether to
leave or stay in the European Union.
    China's outstanding margin financing - money investors borrow to buy stocks - stood at 837 billion yuan ($127.24 billion) on June 22,
up 0.4 percent week-on-week, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender. 
    The People's Bank of China said on Tuesday that a stock connection between Shenzhen and Hong Kong will come "at an appropriate time",
rekindling hopes that the cross-border scheme will be announced on July 1, which is the anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from the
United Kingdom to mainland China in 1997.
    There was a net inflow of 1.0 billion yuan into mainland stocks under the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme on Wednesday,
according to data from the Hong Kong stock exchange.    
        
 * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan)
  (Margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015)
    
                           June 22        June 21       June 20       June 17       June 16
 Margin loans outstanding  8373.8         8343.4        8359.5        8340.7        8362.4 
 % pct change w/w          0.4            -0.2          0.2           -0.3          -0.1
   
 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP)
 
 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan)  
    
               May        April      March       Feb       Jan       Dec        Nov        Oct        Sept      August     July 
 Margin loans  8269.8     8570.2     8,785.8     8,508.04  9,070.38  11,712.23  11,931.99  10,301.68  9,040.51  10,561.03  13,352.00
 % change w/w  -3.5       -0.0       3.3         -6.2      -22.6     -1.8       15.8       14.0       -14.4     -20.9      -34.7
                                                                                                                           
  
 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
 * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
 Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                June 22          June 21        June 20       June 17       June 16      June 15
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  11,988.42        12,815.26      12,703.88     11,839.19     13,580.33    13,473.02
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        92               98             97            91            104          103
 Source: HKEx 
    
 * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000)
     
                  June 13-17       June 6-8         May 30-June 3    May 23-27        May 16-20
 New Investors    37.99            20.58            32.66            33.71            34.01
 % change w/w     84.6             -37.0            -3.1             -0.9             3.1
          
 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
 * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
    
                       April      March      Feb        Jan        December  November  October   Septembe  August    July        June
                                                                                                 r                               
 AUM                   77,317.77  77,733.71  77,042.74  72,536.43  83,971.8  72,040.5  71,032.6  66,931.8  66,372.9  68,758.14   71,140.33
                                                                   3         1         7         8         5                     
 % change              -0.5       9.0        6.2        -13.6      16.6      1.4       6.1       0.8       -3.5      -3.3        -3.3
                                                                                                                                 
 Stock fund assets     6,563.55   6,688.12   5,833.35   6,035.94   7,657.13  7,580.48  7,398.65  6,331.30  7,248.05  12,964.08   17,728.17
 % change              -1.9       14.7       -3.4       -21.2      1.0       2.5       16.9      -12.6     -44.1     -26.9       -13.0
 Balanced Fund assets  17,610.95  18,480.54  16,656.72  17,379.40  22,287.2  21,529.4  18,175.3  16,703.7  17,793.2  17,281.35   23,072.03
                                                                   5         1         7         7         1                     
 % change              -4.7       11.0       -4.2       -22        3.5       18.5      8.8       -6.1      3.0       -25.1       8.2
 Money market fund     43,042.97  41,562.08  44,342.09  39,421.10  44,443.3  34,825.5  37,293.7  36,695.4  34,702.8  32,223.68   24,113.80
 assets                                                            6         6         9         5         3                     
 % change              3.6        -6.3       12.5       -11.3      27.6      -6.6      1.6       5.7       7.7       33.6        -4.9
 Bond fund assets      6,989.57   7,865.1    7,492.56   7,140.91   6,973.84  5,734.66  5,863.22  5,011.81  4,546.67  4,064.09    3,615.36
 % change              -11.1      5.0        4.9        2.3        21.6      -2.2      17.0      10.2      11.9      12.4        -2.9
 QDII fund assets      700.61     911.63     660.28     648.17     662.53    605.45    596.18    568.49    554.89    611.84      943.11
 % change              -23.1      38.0       1.9        -2.2       9.4       1.6       4.9       2.5       -9.3      -35.1       -10.8
 
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.5780 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
