Shanghai, Shenzhen exchanges raise margin financing requirement ratio

SHANGHAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges will raise the base margin financing ratio to 100 percent from the 50 percent effective Nov. 23, the two stock exchanges said on their websites on Friday.

The change will require investors to keep 100 percent of the value of their margin loans on hand in the form of collateral.

The move will reduce the risk implicit in trading using debt, but may also impact market liquidity.

Chinese regulators have been moving steadily to reduce the riskier forms of trading after a sharp stock market crash in the summer was aggravated by the presence of heavy leverage. (Reporting by Wing Wu and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)