FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks flat on cool inflation data; Hong Kong shares fall
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 14, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks flat on cool inflation data; Hong Kong shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* CSI300 +0.1 pct; SSEC +0.1 pct; HSI -0.6 pct

* Lower Sept inflation rate points to deflationary pressure

* Environment stocks rise ahead of China five-year plan

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China stocks ended Wednesday morning roughly flat, as cooling September inflation data reinforced expectations that Beijing will have to roll out more stimulus measures.

Both the CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index were up 0.1 percent by lunch time, to 3,447.48 points and 3,295.20 points respectively.

Hong Kong stocks fell as a week-long rebound appeared to have lost momentum.

China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.6 percent in September from a year earlier, lower than expected, while producer prices extended their slide to a 43rd straight month.

Gerry Alfonso, director of Shenwen Hongyuan Securities, said the low CPI figure, together with Tuesday’s foreign trade data, suggest deflationary pressures but the overall economic situation seems to be normalizing.

Low inflation raises the hopes of further monetary easing, with brokerage Guotai Junan Securities Co saying on Wednesday that China still has big room to cut interest rates.

Reflecting rising risk appetites among mainland investors, outstanding margin lending in China has expanded for the past four sessions.

On Wednesday, main sectors had mixed performance, with banking and property shares sagging while energy and commodity-related stocks rose.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.6 percent, to 22,470.84 points, and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent, to 10,390.56.

Shares of Chinese environment-related companies rose both in the mainland and Hong Kong, on hopes that China’s new five-year plan, expected to be unveiled this month, will include incentives to invest in the sector. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.