China stocks little changed as trading shrinks on Christmas; HK on holiday
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 25, 2015 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks little changed as trading shrinks on Christmas; HK on holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* CSI300 -0.1 pct; SSEC +0.1 pct; Hong Kong closed

* Trading was tiny toward year-end

* Hong Kong market closed for Christmas

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China stocks were little changed on Friday morning as trading volumes shrank in a reflection of the Christmas holiday across many of the major global centres.

The CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent, to 3,825.20 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent, to 3,614.22 points.

An index tracking transportation shares dropped 0.5 percent, while Shenzhen’s start-up board ChiNext rebounded 0.5 percent.

Business confidence among China’s entrepreneurs and bankers dipped in the fourth quarter of 2015 from the third, according to surveys by the People’s Bank of China published on Thursday.

The Hong Kong market is closed on Friday due to the Christmas holiday.

Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
