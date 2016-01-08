FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks rebound after circuit breaker halted; Hong Kong also up
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 8, 2016 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks rebound after circuit breaker halted; Hong Kong also up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* CSI300 +2.8 pct; SSEC +2.4 pct; HSI +1.1 pct

* China suspends circuit breaker mechanism to calm markets

* China resource, energy shares rebound sharply

SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China stocks swung wildly on Friday before ending the morning session up more than 2 percent, after regulators suspended a newly-minted circuit breaker mechanism to calm investor sentiment.

Hong Kong stocks also gained on signs of stabilisation in markets on the mainland.

The CSI300 index rose 2.8 percent, to 3,384.99 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.4 percent, to 3,199.56 points.

Late on Thursday, China’s securities regulator announced a suspension in circuit breakers after just four days operating the mechanism, saying it had not worked as anticipated in actual situations and was doing more bad than good.

Analysts said the move injected life into the market.

“The market is back to normal. Investors can buy and sell as they wish,” said Tian Weidong, analyst at Kaiyuan Securities.

“Under the circuit breaker mechanism, the market was suffocated.”

China stocks rose across the board, with the resources sector surging more than 6 percent and energy shares jumping over 4 percent.

Analysts attributed the rise in those sectors to Beijing’s efforts to reduce excess capacity, which investors believe will lead to industry consolidation and benefit major listed players.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.1 percent, to 20,561.25 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.7 percent, to 8,904.74.

Reporting Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.