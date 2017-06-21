* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI -0.6 pct
* MSCI says will add 222 China stocks to EM Index next year
* MSCI says decision should draw $17-$18bln into China
initially
* Traders say announcement was largely expected, priced in
SHANGHAI, June 21 China stocks edged up only
slightly on Wednesday as investors gave a lukewarm reception to
a move by index provider MSCI to add some mainland shares to one
of its key benchmarks, with traders saying a "Yes" decision had
already been priced in.
But Hong Kong stocks were hit by the news, amid concerns
that an increasingly open, and internationally recognized China
market threaten to weaken the city's role as a proxy destination
for China-bound investment.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent to
3,564.62 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.2 percent to 3,144.71.
While the CSI300 lagged a global stock rally earlier this
year, it had surged nearly 8 percent since mid-May, partly on
expectations of the MSCI decision.
As a result, traders said the news prompted some investors
to take profits in blue-chips, which are no longer considered
cheap after their recent run-up.
"The result is not a surprise," said Hu Yuanzhi,
Shanghai-based fund manager at Rationalstone Investment, noting
that even ahead of the announcement, some investors were
pocketing gains.
Some also attributed the market apathy to the largely
symbolic nature of the MSCI decision.
The U.S. index publisher will add 222 yuan-denominated A
shares to its MSCI Emerging Markets Index, with an initial
weight of just 0.73 percent, and the change will only take
effect beginning in June 2018.
"Flows in the short term are actually (expected to be) quite
modest, probably about $12-14 billion of flows from active and
passive in year one after inclusion," said Rakesh Patel, head of
Asia Pacific equities at HSBC.
"But on a five-10 year view, there's potential for $500
billion worth of inflows, which is huge. This is based on
full-weight, full inclusion for both MSCI and FTSE."
Consumer and financials - the two
main sectors to be included in the MSCI EMI - posted solid
gains, up 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
HONG KONG
But Hong Kong stocks fell on the news. The Hang Seng index
dropped 0.6 percent to 25,700.44 points, while the Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent to
10,413.54.
Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group said: "The
(Hong Kong) market was ...under pressure this morning on
anticipation of capital outflows in the very long run due to the
inclusion."
Ronald Chan, chief investment officer at Manulife Asset
Management, Asia, said: "The universe to choose from is much
larger in the domestic Chinese market compared to that of Hong
Kong."
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)