* SSEC -0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI +0.1 pct
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over
probe
* Tesla-related stocks slide
SHANGHAI, June 23 China stocks slipped on Friday
morning, erasing earlier gains, with sentiment hurt by a tumble
in internet shares after Beijing tightened the noose around
online content.
For the week, however, China blue chips are still on course
to post solid gains, cheered by index publisher MSCI's decision
to include mainland shares to its emerging market benchmark.
The CSI300 index rose in the morning, but a bout
of selling toward the lunch break knocked the blue-chip index
down 0.4 percent by midday, to 3,576.37 points. The Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.7 percent, to 3,124.23 points.
On Thursday, shares related to Chinese conglomerates Dalian
Wanda Group Co and Fosun slumped on news the banking regulator
had ordered checks on offshore loans to several acquisitive
Chinese firms which have been snapping up assets overseas,
including Wanda, Fosun, HNA Group and Zhejiang Luosen.
These shares, including Wanda Film Holding, and
Fosun Pharmaceutical stabilised on Friday, after the
companies said operations were normal, while Chinese lender ICBC
said the loan assessment was routine.
But the relief was offset as the tech-heavy board ChiNext
dropped more than 1 percent, with internet-related
firms hit by news that China had told three major web portals to
shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they
carry politically-related material that breaks state rules.
Also hurting sentiment, Tesla-related stocks tumbled on
profit-taking after Tesla Inc said on Thursday that it
was in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government
on building a manufacturing plant in the city.
Shares in Shanghai Lingang Holdings Co Ltd
slumped the maximum allowed 10 percent, after the company said
it had not contacted Tesla, smashing market rumours.
Most sectors in China fell. Bucking the trend, the property
sector jumped more than 2 percent, led by index
heavyweight Vanke which surged 7 percent.
In Hong Kong, stocks were little changed.
The Hang Seng index added 0.1 percent, to 25,687.10
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.3 percent, to 10,434.18.
Hong Kong shares in Shanghai Electric, one of the
largest equipment manufacturing conglomerates in China, dropped
more than 2 percent after denying media reports that Tesla had
signed a joint venture agreement with it.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)