China stocks fall at midday as traders prepare for holiday

SHANGHAI June 8 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Wednesday in tepid volumes as markets prepared for a long weekend holiday.

Chinese financial markets will close on Thursday and Friday for the Dragon Boat weekend holiday.

The CSI300 index fell 0.5 percent, to 3,162.27 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 percent, to 2,922.98 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for June fell 0.5 percent, to 3,141, making it 21.27 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3 percent, to 21,257.75 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1 percent, to 8,992.65.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 131.13.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa.

The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net outflows of 0.12 billion yuan.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 7.85 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 11.54 billion shares.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 0.6 billion shares.