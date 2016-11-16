Hong Kong stocks follow Asia up on OPEC deal hopes; China dips

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI 0.6 pct

* HK energy shares rise on expectation of oil production cut

* Tech shares gained in China and HK ahead of Shenzhen connect

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Wednesday as the energy sector was boosted by a jump in oil prices and tech shares rebounded ahead of the launch of a scheme to link the Shenzhen and Hong Kong markets, which will channel mainland money into the city's growth stocks.

The Hang Seng index added 0.6 percent to 22,461.01 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained a similar amount to 9,452.95.

Stocks in mainland China reversed early gains and ended the morning session lower, however.

Both the CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent by lunch break, to 3,427.89 points and 3,202.62, respectively.

Oil-related shares rose in Hong Kong after crude prices jumped more than 5 percent overnight on renewed hopes that OPEC will agree later this month to limit production.

China Oilfield Services climbed over 3 percent.

But gains in the energy and resources sector were capped as coal slumped in China as speculators cashed out of futures markets, worrying that regulators may tighten curbs to tame price swings.

A index tracking information technology sector was up 2 percent as investors kept piling into technology shares ahead of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect, which is expected to open later this month.

All sectors in Hong Kong rose except for real estate, which was on track for a fourth straight day of losses on fears that mortgage rates will rise after U.S. Treasury yields bolted higher over the past week.

Most main sectors in China lost ground, with weakness in industry and materials shares offsetting strength in information technology stocks.