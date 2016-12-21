* Sealand Sec takes responsibility for forged bond
agreements
* China Eastern Airlines surges to daily 10 percent limit
* Mixed ownership reform hopes boost some SOE shares
SHANGHAI, Dec 21 China stocks rebounded on
Wednesday morning, as fears of a liquidity squeeze in the
banking system subsided after risks from a high-profile bond
scandal appeared contained.
Hong Kong stocks also rose, tracking Wall Street where the
Dow and Nasdaq Composite climbed to record highs on Tuesday,
extending a rally fuelled by hopes of stronger economic growth
under Donald Trump's presidency.
The CSI300 index rose 0.8 percent, to 3,335.65
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 1.0 percent, to 3,132.35 points.
Both indexes are set for their best gains in a month.
The markets found solace after Sealand Securities Co Ltd
, the brokerage embroiled in a bond scandal, said on
Wednesday it would take responsibility for forged bond
agreements.
Sealand's commitment, which could prevent a breakdown of
trust among financial institutions, greatly eased concerns of a
liquidity squeeze, triggering a sharp rebound in bond prices on
Wednesday.
"Sealand's announcement was not only good news to the bond
market, but also positive to the stock market," said Zhang Qi,
analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai.
Zhang noted that the market was also aided by Beijing's
resolution to propel mixed-ownership reforms during a recent
economic meeting, which helped boost shares of some state-owned
enterprises (SOE) on restructuring hopes.
The transport sector was the best performer in the market's
board-based rise. An index tracking transport shares
advanced more than 3 percent after receiving a
boost from index heavyweight China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd
which soared 10 percent, the maximum allowed.
Energy major PetroChina Co Ltd gained more than
5 percent by midday on news that the company approved
mixed-ownership reform guidelines.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.6 percent,
to 21,868.37 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.7 percent, to 9,350.29.
All main sectors gained at the lunch break, with services
stocks leading the gains, up around 1 percent.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)