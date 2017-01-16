Shanghai stocks hit 3-month low on gloomy outlook; Hong Kong also down

* SSEC -1.4 pct, CSI300 -1.1 pct, HSI -1.0 pct

* China faces more pressure and global uncertainty - premier

* Energy and resource stocks off despite commodity gains

SHANGHAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai stocks slid to a three-month low on Monday morning, with investors gloomy about 2017 prospects following comments by the premier and official estimates suggesting slowing economic growth in big cities.

The bearish sentiment spilled over to Hong Kong, where stocks were already under profit-taking pressure after closing at 2-1/2-month highs on Friday.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.1 percent to 3,284.04 points at the end of the morning, while the Shanghai Composite Index had lost 1.4 percent, to 3,069.15 points.

In remarks reported by state media on Sunday, Premier Li Keqiang said China's economy will face more pressure and problems in 2017, with changes in global politics and challenges to economic rules adding to uncertainty.

Official estimates issued on Friday said economic growth in some of the largest cities was expected to have slowed in 2016 and would continue to decelerate in 2017.

Li Zheming, analyst at Datong Securities in Dalian, said market turnover remained subdued despite 2017's firm start, as investors were reluctant to buy risky assets amid concerns on the path of U.S. interest rates this year and uncertainties under policies to be followed by Donald Trump.

He noted that faster initial public offering (IPOs) approvals also weigh on the market. Chinese regulators on Friday approved 10 IPO applications.

All sectors on the mainland retreated, with property stocks among the biggest decliners, as profit-taking pressure weighed on index heavyweight China Vanke Co Ltd.

Mainland miners rose, as futures contracts of coke rallied 6 percent at the lunch break, following a Xinhua report that China's top coal-producing province Shanxi will cut coal production capacity in 2017.

Shares of Shanxi Xishan Coal and Electricity Power Co Ltd and ShanXi Coking Co Ltd advanced by midday, bucking the broad trend.

The tech-heavy ChiNext sub-index, China's equivalent of the Nasdaq, was on track for an eighth day of losses.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index was down 1.0 percent, to 22,700.90 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index, which tracks mainland-based companies, fell 1.5 percent to 9,645.71 points.

Most sectors lost ground, but resource stocks inched up 0.1 percent, with bearish sentiment cancelled out by positive influence from higher commodity prices on the mainland.