China stocks climb to new 6-week highs; Hong Kong firmer

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +1.4 pct

* China's Dec industrial profits grow at sharply slower pace

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China stocks are set for a five-day winning streak, hitting a fresh six-week high on Thursday morning, but gains were curbed after profits earned by industrial firms grew at a sharply slower pace last month.

Market turnover stayed thin on the last trading day before the Lunar New Year, China's biggest holiday, starting on Friday. Markets will be closed for a week and will reopen on Feb. 3.

Hong Kong stocks rallied and were poised for four days of gains, drawing inspiration from the Dow Jones Industrial Average breaching the 20,000-point level for the first time on Wednesday. Sentiment was also helped by a weaker U.S. dollar, easing fears of capital outflows from the city.

In China, the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent, to 3,387.16 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent, to 3,153.77 points.

Blue chip shares have gained almost 1 percent so far this week.

"Investors are in a holiday mood now," said Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu, noting the market is traditionally firm ahead of the Lunar New year.

But bullish sentiment was partly offset by China's profit growth earned by industrial firms in December, which eased sharply to 2.3 percent compared with November's 14.5 percent.

Cao said the slower pace was due to a cooling property market and seasonal factors as many workers had already left the factories for their home towns ahead of the new year.

"The path of U.S. interest rate rises, Trump's policies to China, whether he will brand China a currency manipulator, is there going to be a trade war - all these will affect the economy in China this year," Cao said, adding that it was hard to predict Trump's next move.

"He plays against the rules. He isn't like former U.S. presidents."

Sector performance was mixed in China. An index tracking the industrial sector lost 0.1 percent at midday after briefly hitting a two-week high in early trade.

Banks were among best gainers on the mainland. An index tracking the sector was up nearly 0.8 percent, after China's banking regulator reported that commercial banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 1.74 percent at the end of 2016, basically flat from end of the third quarter.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.4 percent, to 23,365.01 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.4 percent, to 9,875.77 points.

The Dow surged on Wednesday as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalised a post-election rally.

Sectors gained across the board at midday, with tech stocks and real estate developers among the best performers.

Hong Kong exchanges will be closed on Jan. 30 and 31 for the Lunar New Year.