* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.6 pct
* Mainland SOEs advance on fresh restructuring hopes
* Insurers rebound on bargain-hunting despite weak treasury
prices
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 China stocks rose on Monday
morning, with sentiment helped by reported progress in
restructuring state-owned enterprises (SOE), but the rebound was
curbed by the central bank's surprise move to raise short-term
interest rates late last week.
Despite the tightening there were capital outflows to the
Hong Kong share market, putting the index on track to
break a four-day losing streak, with gains led by mainland
companies. A firmer Wall Street also supported sentiment.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent, to
3,377.19 points at the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent, to 3,154.78
points.
The tech-heavy start-up board outperformed,
adding 1.3 percent by midday and hitting a three-week high.
The Shanghai SOEs Index gained 1 percent by the
lunch break, fuelled by reports that ownership reforms at more
than 100 Chinese central government-run enterprises would be
completed by the end of this year.
But the central bank's unexpected tightening on Friday kept
investors cautious. Pan Shaochang, an analyst at Dongguan
Securities, expected liquidity conditions in the stock market to
tighten, and foresaw some impact on sectors sensitive to
interest rate changes.
Insurance firms, heavily invested in fixed income, rebounded
on bargain-hunting despite renewed falls in treasury prices.
Heavyweights China Life Insurance Co Ltd and
Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd added 2.3
percent and 1 percent respectively.
There little market reaction to a private survey showing
China's services sector continued to expand in January.
In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.6
percent, to 23,272.88 points, and the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index gained 1.3 percent, to 9,812.52
points.
Banks and telecommunication firms among
the best performers in the Honk Kong market.
Sentiment was helped by rising southbound inflows through
the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, which used over 27 percent
of the daily quota in the previous session, compared with an
average of nearly 11 percent in January.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)