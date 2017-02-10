* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.6 pct
* China to push "One Belt, One Road" initiative
* Hong Kong sentiment lifted on Trump tax talk
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on
Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months,
with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on
a big policy boost.
Hong Kong stocks climbed to a fresh four-month high, drawing
inspiration from Wall Street's gains on promises of tax cuts.
Sentiment was lifted after Wall Street's three main indexes
notched record highs on Thursday as President Donald Trump said
he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks, though he
offered no details.
News that the U.S. President and China's President Xi
Jingping had a cordial telephone conversation, in which Trump
affirmed the one-China policy on Taiwan, appeared not to move
the market.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai
Composite Index rose 0.4 percent each, to 3,409.74
points and 3,196.74 points, respectively at the lunch break.
The blue-chips have added 1.3 percent so far this week and
would post their best week since Nov 25, 2016, if their gains
hold through the afternoon session.
China's Ministry of Commerce said the "One Belt One Road"
held "significant meaning" despite slow cost recovery and China
would push its "One Belt, One Road" initiative to benefit
surrounding countries, Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.
Further lifting optimism for infrastructure plays, China
pledged to invest over $146 billion on transport in the
country's mid-west this year.
A gauge of stocks related to the "One Belt One Road" project
touched a 10-week high in early trading and had
added 2.2 percent at midday.
Market reaction to China's better-than-expected trade data
in January was largely muted.
"The market is more sensitive to capital inflows. We can see
a gradual increase since the Lunar New Year. Trade data might
have lifted sentiment in some industries, but not necessarily
boosted the whole market at the moment," said Zhang Qi, analyst
at Haitong Securities.
Brokerage shares barely moved after state media
reported China's securities regulator would launch nationwide
inspections into brokerages' investment banking businesses.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.6 percent,
to 23,655.28 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.9 percent, to 10,170.38 points.
The main index had gained 2.3 percent since Monday.
Most sectors in Hong Kong gained ground by the lunch break.
The energy sector rallied 1.7 percent, with a boost
from oil majors PetroChina Co Ltd and CNOOC Ltd
.
Bucking the broad trend were resources stocks,
which contracted 0.4 percent after hitting their highest since
June 2015 in the previous session.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric
Meijer)