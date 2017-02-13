* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* PBOC resumes open market operation on Monday
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in
capital markets
SHANGHAI, Feb 13 Chinese stocks opened the week
on a firm footing on Monday and were track for the fourth
straight day of gains, with sentiment boosted by strong
commodities, while the Hong Kong market hit four-month highs
thanks to capital inflows from the mainland.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent,
to 3,436.51 points at the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent, to 3,216.83
points.
Some good news over the weekend, including a rally in metals
prices, supported the market, said Tian Weidong, analyst at
Kaiyuan Securities in Xi'an.
He said liquidity concerns also eased somewhat as China's
central bank injected 100 billion yuan into money markets on
Monday after skipping open market operations for six trading
days.
However, the market may be ripe for a correction after
several days of gains, Tian said.
Chinese equities have been supported in recent weeks by
signs of stabilising economic growth, though a turn by Beijing
to tighter policy settings has restrained demand.
On Friday, China's top securities regulator vowed to
apprehend law-breaking financial tycoons he called "giant
crocodiles", which came after Chinese-born billionaire Xiao
Jianhua disappeared in Hong Kong and a Chinese hedge fund
manager Xu Xiang was sentenced to jail for market manipulation.
Shares of companies tied to Xiao fell in Shanghai on Monday,
as Xiao's disappearance prompted media speculation that he has
been abducted and taken to mainland China.
The tech-heavy start-up index shrugged off early
losses and climbed to a one-month high by lunch break.
Most sectors advanced modestly by lunch break, with wine
makers adding 4.5 percent.
In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.5
percent, to 23,694.80 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent, to 10,244.69
points.
The market was supported by rising southbound inflows
through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, which used 24
percent of Friday's daily quota, compared with an average of
less than 11 percent in January.
Most sectors firmed in the city at midday, but property
developers contracted 0.5 percent after hitting a nearly
3-1/2-month high in the previous session.
Resource stocks added 1.5 percent, while an index
tracking nonferrous metals prices in Shanghai
rallied and hovered near a 3-1/2-year high.
Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd jumped 6.6
percent at midday, the first day that it became a constituent of
the Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)