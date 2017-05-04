* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 0.0 pct, HSI -0.5 pct
* China April service sector growth slowest in nearly a year
* Small-caps bounce strongly
SHANGHAI, May 4 China stocks were flat at midday
on Thursday, as strong gains in small-caps offset a survey
showing softer services sector activity which raised concerns
over growing economic risks.
The CSI300 index was unchanged at 3,412.49 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.1 percent, to 3,133.21 points.
Growth in China's services sector cooled to its slowest in
almost a year in April as fears of slower economic growth dented
business confidence, even as cost pressures eased, a private
survey showed on Thursday.
The findings echoed a similar trend of slowing growth seen
in China's official factory and services surveys on Sunday.
"A turning point in growth appeared to have emerged at the
beginning of the second quarter. Investors should be cautious
about downward risks in the economy," Zhengsheng Zhong, Director
of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group said in a note.
Further curbing sentiment, the securities regulator on
Wednesday vowed to step up efforts to prevent and control
financial risks ahead of a key Party Congress later this year.
Participants had already been rattled by tougher regulations
recently to dampen market speculation, but Liu Qihao, an analyst
with Shanghai Securities, said chances for a major downturn in
the main indexes were low.
Sector performance was mixed in the morning session.
Small-caps outperformed the broader market, with the
tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rallying 0.8
percent.
Stocks expected to benefit from the planned Xiongan New
Economic Zone, an area modelled on the Shenzhen special economic
zone, also bounced strongly, with more than 10 of those stocks
surging 10 percent.
"In the long run, the building of Xiongan Area would
certainly help lift the results of those related listed
companies, but for now it's mainly short-term speculation," said
Liu.
Losses were seen in material and energy
stocks, dragged down by an across-the-board sell-off
in the commodities market.
HONG KONG EASES
In Hong Kong, stocks retreated after the Federal Reserve
delivered a hawkish policy statement.
The Fed kept its benchmark interest rate steady as expected,
but downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth and emphasised
the strength of the labour market, a sign it was still on track
for two more rate increases this year.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5 percent, to 24,565.64
points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.0
percent, to 10,073.66.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)