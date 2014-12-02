FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Minsheng up by 10 pct limit on investment by insurance firm
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 2, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

China Minsheng up by 10 pct limit on investment by insurance firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Bank shares rose by their 10 percent daily limit in Shanghai during afternoon trade on Tuesday, after the bank announced Anbang Insurance Group had bought 5 percent of its shares.

The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares rose more than 5 percent.

The bank said late on Monday that China’s Anbang Insurance Group currently holds 5 percent of its shares, which it said was due to Anbang’s favourable assessment China Minsheng’s business prospects.

In the next twelve months, Anbang will be allowed to expand its position in Minsheng through private placement.

Shares in Minsheng Bank have gained 27 percent since late October. (Reporting by David Lin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
