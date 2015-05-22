FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks hit fresh 7-year highs, financials lead
May 22, 2015 / 2:29 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks hit fresh 7-year highs, financials lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 22 (Reuters) - China stocks climbed to fresh seven-year highs on Friday, and looked set for their biggest weekly gain in two months, as investors plough a record amount of borrowed money into the stock market.

The CSI300 index was up 1.6 percent to 4,916.16 points at 0221 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.7 percent to 4,605.42 points.

But Shenzhen’s start-up board ChiNext, which repeatedly smashed record highs this week, reversed gains and swung into negative territory.

Most sectors advanced, with financial stocks taking the lead with a 2.7 percent gain.

“It seems that investors are afraid of missing the rally and continue coming in,” Gerry Alfonso, director of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities in Shanghai, wrote in a morning note.

The outstanding amount of margin financing, or the money investors borrow to buy stocks, hit another record on Tuesday, rising to 1.98 trillion yuan ($319.60 billion), accounting for around 4 percent of China’s total market capitalisation.

And last month alone, 77 equity-focused, and balanced funds - which invests in both stocks and bonds - were launched in China, helping boost assets under management (AUM) of the country’s mutual fund industry by nearly one fifth to a record 6.2 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.1953 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
