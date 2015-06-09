FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSCI delays including China A shares for benchmark index
June 9, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

MSCI delays including China A shares for benchmark index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will hold off including China A shares in one of its key benchmarks, but expects them to be included once outstanding market accessibility issues are resolved.

“In our 2015 consultation, we learned that major investors around the world are eager for further liberalization of the China Ashares market, especially with regard to the quota allocation process, capital mobility restrictions and beneficial ownership of investments,” said Remy Briand, MSCI Managing Director and Global Head of Research.

MSCI said the decision around including China A shares will remain on the 2016 review list for potential inclusion into its emerging market index. The decision may fall outside of its regular schedule of classification reviews, MSCI said in a statement. (Reporting by Ashley Lau and Daniel Bases, editing by G Crosse)

