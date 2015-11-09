FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks open higher after IPO resumption
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 9, 2015 / 1:34 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks open higher after IPO resumption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China major stock indexes opened up on Monday after the securities regulators said it would allow initial public offerings to resume after a July halt.

The CSI300 index rose 0.6 percent to 3,814.05 points at 0131 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to 3,607.05 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for November climbed 0.5 percent, to 3,761.8, 52.25 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.5 percent, to 22,749.53 points. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
