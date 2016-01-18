FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks sharply lower at market open
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 18, 2016 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks sharply lower at market open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China stocks opened down nearly 2 percent on Monday, after the country’s top securities regulator pledged over the weekend to strengthen oversight amid “abnormal” volatility.

Xiao Gang, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Saturday that it will strengthen supervision to avoid risks and promote healthy and sustainable development in capital markets.

The CSI300 index fell 1.6 percent to 3,068.23 points at 1:27 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.8 percent to 2,847.54 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for February rose 0.4 percent, to 3,027.8, 40.43 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.2 percent, to 19,287.38 points. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.