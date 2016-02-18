FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2016 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong, China stocks open higher, tracking global rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher on Thursday, led by energy shares, following overnight gains in U.S. and European equities and a jump in oil prices.

China stocks were also firmer, as investors expect Beijing to unveil fresh stimulus to support the slowing economy.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 2.6 percent, to 19,422.87 points as of 0138 GMT, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped over 3 percent.

An index tracking energy shares surged roughly 5 percent.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent to 3,077.92 , while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to 2,879.50. (Editing by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

