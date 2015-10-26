FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks rise at market open after central bank cuts rates
October 26, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks rise at market open after central bank cuts rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China major stock indexes opened up on Monday, after the central bank cut both interest rates and reserve requirement ratios for domestic banks.

The CSI300 index rose 0.9 percent to 3,602.43 points at 1:32 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to 3,435.77 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for November rose 0.9 percent, to 3,482.4, 120.03 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.7 percent, to 23,317.88 points.

