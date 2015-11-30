FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks open slightly lower after biggest drop since summer rout
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 30, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks open slightly lower after biggest drop since summer rout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China stocks opened slightly lower on Monday after falling more than 5 percent on Friday triggered by concerns over a widening probe by regulators into brokerages.

The CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent, to 3,554.89 at market open, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent, to 3,433.86 points.

The market posted its biggest drop since this summer’s rout on Friday on news that Haitong Securities was being probed by China’s securities regulator.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 percent, to 21,974.81 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 percent, to 9,778.05.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.