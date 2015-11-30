China stocks open slightly lower after biggest drop since summer rout

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China stocks opened slightly lower on Monday after falling more than 5 percent on Friday triggered by concerns over a widening probe by regulators into brokerages.

The CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent, to 3,554.89 at market open, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent, to 3,433.86 points.

The market posted its biggest drop since this summer’s rout on Friday on news that Haitong Securities was being probed by China’s securities regulator.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 percent, to 21,974.81 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 percent, to 9,778.05.