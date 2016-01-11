FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks fall at market open after weak Dec inflation data
January 11, 2016 / 1:33 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks fall at market open after weak Dec inflation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China’s major stock indexes opened down on Monday after weak December inflation data was released at the weekend.

The CSI300 index fell 1.7 percent to 3,303.12 points at 1:28 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7 percent to 3,131.85 points.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 2.2 percent, to 19,997.42 points.

China’s consumer inflation barely edged up in December while companies’ factory-gate prices continued to fall, adding to concerns about growing deflation risks in the world’s second-largest economy. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

