February 22, 2016 / 1:35 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks rise at market open after top stock regulator removed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China major stock indexes opened up on Monday, as investors welcomed news over the weekend that the head securities regulator is being replaced.

Xiao Gang was removed from his post as chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and replaced by Liu Shiyu, chairman of the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) .

The CSI300 index rose 1.1 percent to 3,083.93 points at 1:28 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.0 percent to 2,888.60 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for March fell 0.1 percent, to 2,980.8, down 103.13 points from the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.5 percent, to 19,374.24 points. (Reporting by Samuel Shen & Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

