China stocks open lower after c.bank cut reserve ratio

SHANGHAI, March 1 (Reuters) - China stocks opened lower on Tuesday, even after the country’s central bank resumed its easing cycle, injecting an estimated $100 billion worth of long-term cash into the economy through a reduction in banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR).

The CSI300 index fell 0.5 percent to 2,864.11 points at 1:32 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7 percent to 2,668.80 points.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said late on Monday it was cutting the RRR, or the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, by 50 basis points, taking the ratio to 17 percent for the biggest lenders.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.5 percent, to 19,201.43 points. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)