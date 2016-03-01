FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks open lower after c.bank cut reserve ratio
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 1, 2016 / 1:42 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks open lower after c.bank cut reserve ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 1 (Reuters) - China stocks opened lower on Tuesday, even after the country’s central bank resumed its easing cycle, injecting an estimated $100 billion worth of long-term cash into the economy through a reduction in banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR).

The CSI300 index fell 0.5 percent to 2,864.11 points at 1:32 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7 percent to 2,668.80 points.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said late on Monday it was cutting the RRR, or the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, by 50 basis points, taking the ratio to 17 percent for the biggest lenders.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.5 percent, to 19,201.43 points. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.