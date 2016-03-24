FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks fall as brokerages resume short-selling business
March 24, 2016 / 1:35 AM / a year ago

China stocks fall as brokerages resume short-selling business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - China’s major stock indexes fell on Thursday after state media reported 35 domestic brokerages have resumed short-selling business after a long hiatus.

The CSI300 index was down 0.8 percent at 3,211.50 points by 0126 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8 percent to 2,986.80.

China CSI300 stock index futures for April rose 0.2 percent, to 3,196, -15.50 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.8 percent at 20,450.69. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney)

