FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China stocks mixed at open after Tuesday rally
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2016 / 1:40 AM / a year ago

China stocks mixed at open after Tuesday rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - China's major stock indexes opened mixed on Wednesday after posting their biggest gain in three months on Tuesday, on expectations U.S. market index provider MSCI could add mainland stocks to its emerging market benchmark for the first time.

The CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent to 3,172.40 points at 0132 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent to 2,915.14 points.

The China Financial Futures Exchange said on Wednesday morning that sell orders from a hedging client triggered technical selling that caused a flash crash in one futures contract on Tuesday, a blip in an otherwise positive day for China's long dormant futures markets, which rallied along with major indexes.

China CSI300 stock index futures for June rose 0.4 percent, to 3,154.8, 17.60 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.1 percent, at 20,797.15 points. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.