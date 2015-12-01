FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks fall at open after manufacturing activity disappoints
December 1, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks fall at open after manufacturing activity disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China major stock indexes opened down on Tuesday after activity in China’s vast manufacturing sector slowed more than expected in November to hit its lowest level since Aug 2012.

The CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent to 3,562.32 points at 1:29 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent to 3,442.44 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for December fell 0.3 percent, to 3,486, -70.72 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.9 percent, to 22,197.81 points. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
