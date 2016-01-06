FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks rise at market open after repo
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 6, 2016 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks rise at market open after repo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China major stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after state media reported a ban on share sales by major shareholders will remain in place until new rules to manage the process are promulgated.

The ban, put in place six months ago to stem a massive stock rout, was set to expire on Monday.

The CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent to 3,482.41 points at 1:27 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 3,291.19 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for January rose 0.4 percent, to 3,408.8, 73.61 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.2 percent, to 21,142.63 points. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.