FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks rise 2 pct at market open after Beijing turns off circuit breakers
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2016 / 1:38 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks rise 2 pct at market open after Beijing turns off circuit breakers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China’s major stock indexes rose more than 2 percent in early trade on Friday after Beijing deactivated a circuit breaker mechanism blamed for aggravating market crashes this week.

The CSI300 index rose 2.4 percent to 3,371.87 points byt 0127 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.2 percent to 3,194.63 points.

Chinese markets have been rattled by a confluence of negative events, including weak economic data, concerns about pending share sales by major stakeholders and the central bank’s recent sharp depreciation of the yuan currency.

The circuit breaker, designed to put a floor under volatile shifts in sentiment and protect investors, was blamed by some market watchers for inadvertently aggravating anxiety and accelerating the selloff.

The CSI300 has slumped around 12 percent so far in 2016, giving up all the gains earned in 2015 and roiling global financial markets.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.8 percent at 20,491.88 points. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.