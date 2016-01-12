FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks rise in volatile early trade
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 12, 2016 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks rise in volatile early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China’s major stock indexes rose on Tuesday following reports of proposed reforms to strengthen the nation’s financial regulatory system.

The CSI300 index was up 1.2 percent at 3,229.69 points by 0142 GMT, after briefly dipping into the red, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 percent to 3,036.39.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.6 percent at 20,006.95.

The State Council has set up a working group, headed by deputy secretary-general Xiao Jie, a former vice finance minister and tax chief, to prepare for upgrading the cabinet’s financial department to bureau level, said a source close to the country’s leadership.

China’s cabinet is set to take on a bigger role in overseeing financial markets, as perceived missteps by existing regulators fuel concerns globally that Beijing may be losing its grip on policy as economic growth cools to its slowest in a quarter of a century. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.