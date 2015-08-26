China police, regulator target suspected violations of stock dealing rules

SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China’s securities market regulator and police are cracking down on suspected violations of stock dealing rules and the fabrication of trading information, the latest step in a slew of measures to clean up markets amid wild exchange gyrations.

Police are investigating eight employees of the country’s largest brokerage, CITIC Securities Co Ltd, for suspected illegal securities trading, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

An employee and a former employee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) are suspected of insider trading and forging official documents and seals, while a journalist and others are suspected of fabricating and spreading false securities and futures trading information, the agency said.

In separate stock exchange statements posted late on Tuesday, four Chinese brokerages said the regulator was investigating them for failure to properly identify clients.

Haitong Securities Co Ltd, Founder Securities Co Ltd, Huatai Securities Co Ltd and GF Securities Co Ltd said the CSRC was looking for failures to review and verify client identity, in line with rules.

In July, the CSRC said it would investigate suspected market manipulation after Chinese stock market turmoil started around mid-June. (Reporting by Engen Tham and Samuel Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)