China says Hong Kong, Shanghai cross-border stock trade to be settled in yuan
April 11, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

China says Hong Kong, Shanghai cross-border stock trade to be settled in yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - Recently approved trading across the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges will be settled in yuan, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said at a regular briefing on Friday.

The CSRC said on Thursday that it will allow cross-border stock investment between Shanghai and Hong Kong, a small step towards opening China’s capital account and letting Chinese individuals buy foreign equities overseas. (Reporting By Zhang Xiaochong, Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)

