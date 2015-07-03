China's state-owned margin finance corp to quadruple capital base

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China Securities Finance Corp, China’s official margin lender for brokerages, will boost its capital base to 100 billion yuan ($16.12 billion) from 24 billion yuan, a spokesman for the country’s securities regulator said on Friday.

The Corporation would further raise capital from various channels to expand business and stabilise markets, said Zhang Xiaojun, spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

China’s main equity bourses have fallen nearly 30 percent in the past three weeks. Many analysts suggest high levels of margin borrowing have exacerbated the falls as investors have been forced to sell assets to meet margin collateral requirements. ($1 = 6.2041 yuan) (Reporting by Joe Wu and Nick Heath; Writing by Nathaniel Taplin)