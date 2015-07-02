FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China regulator to probe possible stock market manipulation
July 2, 2015 / 11:37 PM / 2 years ago

China regulator to probe possible stock market manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 3 (Reuters) - China’s securities market regulator said it would investigate suspected market manipulation after a slump of around 20 percent in Chinese stocks since mid-June.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission had established a team to probe market manipulation, “especially clues of illegal manipulation across markets”, spokesman Zhang Xiaojun said in comments on the CSRC’s official Weibo microblog late on Thursday.

Zhang said the regulator would send any cases it finds to the police for further investigation. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and John Ruwitch)

