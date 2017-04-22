FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
China stocks regulator fines ex-official $36.5 mln over illegal trades
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2017 / 2:22 AM / 4 months ago

China stocks regulator fines ex-official $36.5 mln over illegal trades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 22 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator has fined a former Shenzhen bourse official 251 million yuan ($36.5 million) for making illegal trades to profit from company IPOs, underscoring Beijing's drive to root out bad behaviour in its equities markets.

The China Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on its official microblog late on Friday it had fined Feng Xiaoshu, formerly a member of the Shenzhen exchange's listing approvals committee, and confiscated 248 million yuan he made through the trades.

Feng had used relatives accounts to buy shares in companies ahead of initial public offerings, which he would then sell after the price had shot up following the listing, it said, adding Feng would be barred from the market for life.

Chinese regulators have turned their sights on controlling risks in financial markets as speculative activity and leverage in the economy rise, with the securities regulator vowing to clear out "abnormal phenomena" from capital markets.

Last week the head of China's securities regulator said stock exchange overseers must "brandish the sword" and combat any activities that disturb market order.

China's crackdown on illegal market activities has intensified since a mid-2015 stock market crash that wiped out almost $3 trillion of share value. ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.