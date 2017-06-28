SHANGHAI, June 28 China's securities regulator
has stepped up efforts to protect investors' interests,
publishing a set of know your customer rules on Wednesday that
restrict financial institutions from selling risky products to
inexperienced investors.
The investor suitability rules, which apply to securities
and futures products, were published at a time when China's
hedge fund industry has boomed, while the government is
promoting wealth management investment in commodities.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), which
published the rules on its website, said putting more burden on
financial institutions to sell the right products to the right
investors was in line with international practices after the
2008 global financial crisis, citing the Dodd-Frank Wall Street
Reform and Consumer Protection Act.
The rules "will have positive and far-reaching impact on the
healthy development of China's capital markets, and the
interests of small investors", the CSRC said.
According to the rules, investors will be classified into
two types - ordinary and professional. Financial institutions
are barred from promoting "high risk" products to ordinary
investors.
Over the weekend, Hong Lei, head of the Asset Management
Association of China (AMAC) urged China's money managers to bear
more responsibility in maintaining financial market stability.
"Asset managers should put investors' interest above their
own ... and should not sell products to those with inadequate
ability to take risks," Hong told a hedge fund conference in the
Chinese city of Hangzhou.
The number of private fund products has boomed in China over
the past few years, growing to 54,541 at the end of May,
compared with just 1,3663 two years ago.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and David Stanway; Editing by Robert
Birsel)